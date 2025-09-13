WebClick Tracer

AI in the newsroom

Davao City-based journalists listen to Jaemark Tordecilla, journalist, media advisor, and technologist and the country’s AI expert in the media industry, as he discusses the ethical, legal and business implications of Artificial Intelligence in journalism and its impact on the Philippine media landscape on Saturday, 13 September 2025 in Davao City. The “Leveraging AI in the Newsroom” workshop was organized by MindaNews and the Davao City Media-Citizen Council in partnership with PLDT Smart. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
