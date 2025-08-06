Skip to content
Young Voters
Violeta M. Gloria
-
August 6, 2025
6:41 pm
A Commission on Elections official attends to a young voter registering for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as hundreds trooped to the atrium of Robinsons Place in Iligan City on Wednesday (6 August 2025). But the Comelec had to cut off registration around 3 p.m. because of the long queue, advising the registrants to instead go to the Iligan City National High School the next day or at the Comelec office in the next few days. MindaNews photo by VIOLETA M. GLORIA
