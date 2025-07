Friday morning (4 July 2025) finds Inah (mother) preparing breakfast at the kusina for facilitators of Bridging Leaders Associates, who are conducting community rehabilitation and reconstruction planning in Barangay Kabbon Takas Patikul, Sulu, five years after the war against the Abu Sayyaf. The initiative is supported by UNDP and Australian Aid. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ