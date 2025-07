Journalists from different parts of Mindanao light candles and offer flowers at the public cemetery in New Bataan, Davao de Oro where the remains of the unidentified residents who perished when super typhoon Pablo struck the town on December 4, 2012 are interred. The field visit to New Bataan is part of the media safety training on climate-related disasters organized by the Media Impact Philippines. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO