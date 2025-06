At the seashore on Monday (23 June 2025), the 20-year-old Sherfa, a Badjao from Puw’-Puw’, Angilan, Omar, Sulu, meticulously weaves coconut fronds for the wall and roof of her house along the seashore to shield herself and her family from the scorching sun, heavy rain, and gusty winds. She collected the fronts from a nearby coconut plantation and used her boat to bring them home. MindaNews photo by GAMSON JR MAWALLIL QUIJANO