High school boys raise their bolos to show they are conquerors during their performance at the Saedo Tu Naliyagan (Dance to Naliyagan) tribal dancing competition, one of the highlights of Naliyagan Festival 2025 at the provincial capitol grounds in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur on 16 June 2025. Naliyagan is a Manobo word for “The Chosen One.” MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN