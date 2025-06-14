Konsyensya Dabaw, a group of Davao City residents, calls on the Senate during a Citizens’ Action on Accountability along CM Recto-Roxas Ave. on Saturday, 14 June 2025, to forthwith start the trial of the impeached Vice President and former Davao City mayor Sara Duterte. “Start the Impeachment Trial, Respect the Constitution, Let the accused answer” were among the calls made by the group organized in 2016, after attending “Democracy on Trial,” a forum on understanding the impeachment process at the nearby Ateneo de Davao University. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS