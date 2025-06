Mito Akira, Project Director of Shimizu Corporation, inspects the road mountain tunnel portion of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project in Barangay Waan, Davao City on Wednesday (4 June 2025). The twin 2.3-kilometer tunnels are part of the 45.5-kilometer four-lane Davao City Bypass, a highway that will ease congestion in Davao City and connect it to it neighbors in the region. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO