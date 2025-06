Colonel Rolando D. Orengo (L) Deputy Commander of 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade receives the unit color from MGen Pedro Balisi Jr., Division Commander of the Armor “Pambato” Division Philippine Army as presider of the Change of Command. Orengo has assumed as the Acting Brigade Commander as BGen Anthon Abrina, Brigade Commander has retired from military service effective 13 June 2025. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL