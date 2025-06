Horse experts guard 18 horses being held at a parking lot of a coffee shop in Lanang, Davao City on Monday (9 June 2025) after the animals escaped from a farm in Tigatto, some 8 kilometers away. Reports said the horses escaped around noon, made their way through the city’s major streets from Tigatto to Lanang. The horses running loose around town went viral on social media after they were caught on video by local residents. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO