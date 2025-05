Confetti rains on Karlo Alexei Nograles candidate for Davao City mayor (center) and his team at the end of the miting de avance Saturday night, 10 May 2025 in Buhangin. Nograles’ team is asking voters to vote for a change in leadership in the city ruled by the Dutertes for 34 years now. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO