Summer in Zamboanga
Jules L. Benitez
-
May 27, 2025
2:07 pm
At noontime on 27 May 2025, the temperature in Zamboanga City was recorded at 31°C along the city’s baywalk, known for its colorful vinta sails. Temperature in the city rises to as high as 36°C during summer. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ
