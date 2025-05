Voters line up under the scorching sun at General Luna Central Elementary School in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte 12 May 2025 as precinct queues spill into the school grounds. According to PAGASA weather bureau’s Interactive Heat Index Map, the entire island is forecast to be under an “extreme caution” heat index, with temperatures ranging from 33 to 41 degrees Celsius. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO