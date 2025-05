The Mighty Hill in Barangay Inagongan, Tagoloan, Lanao del Norte attracts local visitors with its mixed theme that includes action figures from Walt Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, larger than life statues of dinosaurs and various animals, including the mythical Sarimanok. It is perched on a hill 500 meters above sea level overlooking parts of the province and Iligan City. Photographed on Friday, 23 May 2025. by BOBBY TIMONERA/MindaNews