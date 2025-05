Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana, candidate for Davao City’s 1st district representative, casts her vote at the Manuel Roxas Elementary School in Davao City shortly before 3 p.m. on 12 May 2025. Maglana ran against Rep. Paolo Duterte and PBA party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia “Migs” Nograles and two others. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO