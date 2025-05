The Army’s 4th and 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalions of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade under Brig. Gen. Anthon G. Abrina deploy 164 personnel and their armored assets to Lanao del Norte, Iligan City and parts of Misamis Oriental Monday morning (5 May 2025) seven days ahead of the midterm elections. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL