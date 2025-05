Vendor does a balancing act with a nigo loaded with chips and biscuits on her head, while her left hand holds a wooden stick where plastic bags containing boiled eggs, peanuts, siopao and binangkal (bread balls coated with sesame seeds) are hooked. She stands out among vendors greeting passengers arriving or stopping over in Valencia City, Bukidnon on Sunday May 25, 2025. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA