Arrests in Lanao del Sur

Army soldiers arrest 80 supporters of opposing candidates involved in a fight in front of the Pualas National High School in Lanao del Sur on election day (12 May 2025), according to Brig. Gen. Billy dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade. Some of the supporters fired shots. But a report from the Pualas Police Station later mentioned that only five were arrested for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) in relation to the election gun ban. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO