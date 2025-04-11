Skip to content
April 11, 2025
A technician cuts dangling telecom cables along R. Castillo Avenue in Davao City on Friday, 11 April 2025. The removal of the dangling cables is in compliance with the “anti-spaghetti wire” ordinance mandating telcos to remove dangling and untraceable wires, especially those that pose hazard to the public. MindaNews photo
