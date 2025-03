Close to 350 motorcycles and private cars join the motorcade in Zamboanga City on Saturday evening, March 22, 2025 to express support for former Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who has been detained since March 12 at the International Criminal Court on alleged crime against humanity in The Hague, the Netherlands. Riders are urging national government to “bring him home.” MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ