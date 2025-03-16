Skip to content
T-shirt Printing for FPRRD
Ian Carl Espinosa
March 16, 2025
Davao City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, a former broadcast journalist, sponsors free T-shirt printing bearing messages in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Rizal Park on Sunday, 16 March 2025, as the city celebrates the 88th Araw ng Dabaw. Those who avail of the free printing brought their own T-shirts. Mindanews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA
