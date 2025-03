Hundreds of supporters of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte stage a prayer rally at public plaza in Linamon, Lanao del Norte Friday night, 14 March 2025. Duterte is in The Hague, the Netherlands to face charges of crime against humanity of murder before the International Criminal Court where he made his first appearance at 9pm (Philippine time) on the same day. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL