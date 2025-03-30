Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently held at the detention center of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands while awaiting trial for alleged crimes against humanity of murder linked to his bloody “war on drugs,” turned 80 on March 28. Supporters marked the event with rallies across Mindanao and other parts of the Philippines demanding his release and return to the country. Overseas Filipino Workers in some parts of the globe also held their own activities on the same day in support of the former leader.

In Davao City, his hometown where he served as mayor for seven terms, Dabawenyos wearing green shirts gathered on C.M. Recto and Roxas Streets for the event that started in the afternoon and lasted into the evening.

Dabawenyos converge on C.M. Recto and Roxas Streets to show their support to their former mayor, ex-President Rodrigo Duterte. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Battle cry of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters: “Bring him home.” MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

A sticker bearing the image of former President Rodrigo Duterte adorns the shawl of a female supporter. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Supporters render the closed-fist Duterte salute. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

During the early hours of the rally, the crowd was estimated at 30,000 to 60,000. At its peak in the evening, the number possibly reached around 300,000 based on mapchecking.com, an open source fact-checking tool. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Vendors sell Duterte shirts and caps for P400 each on Roxas Avenue in Davao City on Friday (28 March 2025), the former president’s 80th birth anniversary. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Vendors make use of the rally to earn more by selling miniature Philippine flags. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO