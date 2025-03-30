-
Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently held at the detention center of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands while awaiting trial for alleged crimes against humanity of murder linked to his bloody “war on drugs,” turned 80 on March 28. Supporters marked the event with rallies across Mindanao and other parts of the Philippines demanding his release and return to the country. Overseas Filipino Workers in some parts of the globe also held their own activities on the same day in support of the former leader.
In Davao City, his hometown where he served as mayor for seven terms, Dabawenyos wearing green shirts gathered on C.M. Recto and Roxas Streets for the event that started in the afternoon and lasted into the evening.