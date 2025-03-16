Skip to content
Mayor Duterte on Stage
Ian Carl Espinosa
-
March 16, 2025
11:43 am
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte (center) arrives at 10:36 a.m. on Sunday, 16 March 2025, at the stage in San Pedro Square for the Parada Dabawenyo as part of the 88th Araw ng Dabaw celebrations. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
Send us Feedback