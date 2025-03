Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte gather in Davao City to mark his 80th birth anniversary on Friday (28 March 2025). Duterte is being detained at the detention center of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands pending trial for alleged crime against humanity of murder linked to his bloody “war on drugs.” His supporters are demanding for his release and return to the Philippines. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA