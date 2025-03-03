Skip to content
Goodbye Wires
March 3, 2025
Workers load discarded telecom cables into a truck along Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City on Monday, 03 March 2025. The telecom wires were removed from the posts following the operationalization of the underground cabling system last year along Magsaysay Avenue. MindaNews photo
