Standees of former President Rodrigo are displayed outside a tarpaulin print shop along Quirino Ave. in Davao City, as photographed on Thursday (27 March 2025). These are apparently intended for his campaign as he is No. 2 in the ballot among mayoral candidates of Davao City as the start of the campaign for local candidates coincides with his 80th birthday on Friday (28 March 2025). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO