A sticker bearing the image of former President Rodrigo Duterte adorns the shawl of a female supporter during a gathering on Roxas and CM Recto Streets in Davao City on Friday (28 March 2025), the former leader’s 80th birth anniversary. Duterte’s supporters are calling for his return to the Philippines from The Hague, Netherlands where he is being detained while awaiting trial before the International Criminal Court for alleged crime against humanity linked to his bloody “war on drugs.” MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO