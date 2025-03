Lawyers Romeo Cabarde (2nd from left) and Carlos Isagani Zarate (R), and Prof. Ago Tomas await their turns to have their books autographed by former Law Dean Tony La Viña (L). La Vina’s book, “Ransomed by Love: A Happy Changemaker’s Unfinished Journey,” was launched at the Ateneo de Davao University on Tuesday (11 March 2025). MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS