Armored Ambulance
RIchel V. Umel
-
March 3, 2025
5:49 pm
As the world celebrates International Women’s Month, Private First Class Lovely Leah Abi-abi (R), of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry ” Magbalantay” Brigade, helps operate an armored ambulance in Lanao del Norte to augment the security measures in the May 2025 midterm national elections on Monday, 03 March 2025. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL
