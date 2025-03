Dabawenyos in black shirts march the streets of Davao City for the 88th Araw ng Dabaw parade on Sunday, 16 March 2025, to deliver their messages to bring back home former President Rodrigo Duterte from The Hague in the Netherlands where he is facing charges of crime against humanity in relation to his bloody “war on drugs.” Duterte is running for an 8th term as city mayor in the May 2025 elections. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA