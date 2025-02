Col. Billy O. dela Rosa (left), newly designated commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade, receives the unit’s flag from Maj. Gen. Gabriel C. Viray III, chief of the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division, on Wednesday (5 February 2025) at the brigade headquarters in Kampo Ranao, Marawi City. Dela Rosa replaced Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL