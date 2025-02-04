Skip to content
February 4, 2025
6:40 pm
A laborer unloads bags of rice at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City on Tuesday, 4 February 2025. The Department of Agriculture on February 3 declared a “food emergency” for rice, which will allow the release of rice buffer stocks from the National Food Authority to stabilize prices in the local markets. MindaNews photo
