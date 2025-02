Farmer Fahad Magundang, 23, transports newly-harvested badak in Sitio Gumatong Tugaig, Barira, in what used to be the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Camp Abubakar in Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, 22 February 2025. Badak is a vegetable best cooked in coconut milk. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO