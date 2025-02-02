Skip to content
(H)ISTORYANG MINDANAW: 1998 plane crash
Gene Boyd R. Lumawag
February 2, 2025
27 YEARS AGO. Retrieval operations in the aftermath of the crash of Cebu Pacific Flight 387 from Manila to Cagayan de Oro City. The plane crashed on the slopes of Mt. Sumagaya in Misamis Oriental on 2 February 1998, killing all 104 passengers and crew. File photo taken by the late GENE BOYD R. LUMAWAG
