Rodrigo Villanueva bonds with a fellow musician at the sidewalk of Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City in this photo taken on Friday (6 December 2024). The 44-year old musician from Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Misamis Occidental earns between 500 and 700 pesos from playing Christmas songs on the streets during this holiday season. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO