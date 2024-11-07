Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo (right), former MILG-BARMM minister, files his certificate of candidacy as representative for the 2nd parliamentary district of Cotabato City. With him (left) is Member of Parliament Romeo Sema, who is gunning the 1st parliamentary district of Cotabato City, running against former Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas. Sinarimbo and Sema are running under the Serbisyong Inklusibo – Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) party while Abas is under the MILF-led United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA