Silkworms
MindaNews Photo
November 12, 2024
A boy takes a picture of silkworms exhibited at the Regional Science Technology and Innovation week organized by the Department of Science and Technology – Region 11 at Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao City on Monday, 11 November 2024. The silkworms are from the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental. The event, which will run until November 12, showcases different products or innovations from various DOST partners in Mindanao. MindaNews photo
