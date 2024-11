Datu Honorio Sumohoy, the local chief of the Bukidnon tribe, performs a tribal dance called “Sayaw Binukid” at their hall in Barangay Guilang-guilang, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on Wednesday (13 November 2024) before visitors belonging to the Canal France International and its beneficiaries for the Media for One Health project. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO