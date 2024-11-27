Sunrise Events general manager Princess Galura (5th from left), Damosa Land president Ricardo Lagdameo (6th from left), Island Garden City of Samal Mayor Al David Uy (4th from right), other officials and select Mindanao triathlon team captains launch the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon on Wednesday (27 November 2024) at the Bridgeport property in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte. The Olympic-distance triathlon will be held on 21 September 2025 in Samal Island. Registration starts 3 December 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO