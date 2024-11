A crewman of the M/V Francisco No. 2 spins and throws a heaving line towards a waiting shore-based lineman who will help secure the ship’s mooring line at the Benoni Port in Mahinog, Camiguin Island Monday afternoon (11 November 2024). The rope work takes only a few seconds, and from the looks of it, a lot of practice. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO