Cathy Nuñez, mother of UNTV reporter Victor Nuñez, led journalists in lighting candles at the Press Freedom Monument in Cagayan de Oro City on November 23, 2024, the 15th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre. Victor was one of the 32 media workers killed in the Ampatuan Massacre, the worst elected-related violence in the country and single deadliest attack against the press across the world. A total of 58 individuals were killed in the gruesome massacre. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO