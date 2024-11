Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. gestures as he explains to Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia the plan to construct a naval base inside the 2,000-hectare Phivedec Industrial Estate in Tagoloan town. Looking at the side are Rep. Lordan Suan (1st district, Cagayan de Oro) and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO