Journalists from the Visayas light candles at the markers of the 32 media persons killed in the Ampatuan Massacre of 2009 ahead of the 15th anniversary commemoration of the carnage. The Visayas journalists’ visit at the site in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan municipality in Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday (21 November 2024) was part of the four-day “Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region” activity of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (publisher of MindaNews) and the International Media Support (IMS). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO