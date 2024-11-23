Skip to content
Marilog’s Mountain Resorts
Jules L. Benitez
-
November 23, 2024
11:20 am
Gaining attraction from tourists, Barangay Datu Salumay in Marilog District, Davao City hosts several mountain resorts that offer swimming pools, overnight cottages, and endless view of mountain ranges. The cold weather brings sea of clouds early morning on Saturday, 23 November 2024. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.
