Journalists from the Visayas interview MILF officials inside Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday (20 November 2024) as part of the four-day “Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region.” The activity is part of “Media Impact Philippines,” a partnership project between the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (publisher of MindaNews) and the International Media Support (IMS) with assistance from the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO