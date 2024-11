Former Commission on Elections chairman Sheriff Abas signs Wednesday morning (6 November 2024) the pledge to keep the 2025 elections clean and dignified as he files his certificate of candidacy to represent the first district of Cotabato City in the first BARMM parliamentary elections. He said he has mixed feelings when he is now the one submitting candidaccy applications, opposite his role as head of Comelec. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA