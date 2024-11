Dairy farmers attend a training in making UMMB (urea molasses mineral block) in Sitio Kibuwa, Barangay Impalutao in Impasugong, Bukidnon on Wednesday (6 October 2024). A 5kg UMMB costs at least P1,000 at commercial outlets but producing it on-farm cuts the cost by 70 percent. It is fed to dairy animals to increase their milk yield. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO