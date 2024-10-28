Skip to content
Tree No More
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
October 28, 2024
3:05 pm
What remains of a tree at the national highway in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City on Monday, 28 October 2024. The Department of Public Works and Highways cuts down around 40 matured hardwood species trees in three barangays to gIve way to a highway expansion project. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
