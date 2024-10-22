Skip to content
Rain Shield
MindaNews Photo
-
October 22, 2024
4:05 pm
Commuters protect themselves with cardboards against light rains while waiting for a jeepney ride in downtown Davao City on Tuesday morning, 22 October 2024. The rains are triggered by the trough of Tropical Storm Kristine. Some schools in the remote areas of the city have suspended classes due to heavy rains. MindaNews photo
